The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is celebrating his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the vice president expressed his gratitude to the president.

He also prayed for wisdom and long life for President Akufo-Addo as he governs Ghana.

The post, which has a picture of the president smiling, was captioned “I wish my boss, President Akufo-Addo, a happy birthday.

“I thank you and appreciate you. May God continue to give you the wisdom, good health and long life to direct the affairs of our motherland Ghana.”

President Akufo-Addo, who is now 79 years old, was born in Accra on March 29, 1994, in a family of four children.