Ajax sporting director, Sven Mislintat, has hinted that Mohammed Kudus could leave the club this summer following interest from clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton among other clubs are in race to sign the Ghana international this summer following his impressive performance for club and country.

The 22-year-old is currently with the playing body of the Dutch side ahead of the new season but currently nursing an injury.

Kudus turned down a move to the Premier League side, Everton last season.

Mislintat admits there have been informal offers but the club is yet to see an official bid from any of the potential suitors of the former FC Nordsjaelland player in the ongoing summer transfer.

He added that though he hopes the player stays, the team would have to get a replacement for him.

“There are clubs that have informally enquired about him. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world,” Mislintat told Ajax Life.

“The best thing is for Kudus and Alvarez to stay, then we keep two top players. But it is also possible that one goes, or both.

“It is important for us that the relationship with the players remains good. This can be done by being transparent and applying good principles. As we get closer to the deadline, the transfer fee, for example, goes up,” he added.

Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

He also scored twice for Ghana in a 3-2 win against South Korea in the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

