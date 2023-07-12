Mohammed Kudus has returned to the Netherlands to begin pre-season with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam ahead of the new season.

The Ghana international arrived at camp on Wednesday to prepare for the new season.

The forward had an excellent campaign during the 2022/23 football season, however, his team failed to win the Dutch league title.

Kudus’ superb performance for club and country has attracted a lot of offers this summer.

Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have all expressed their interest with Brighton leading the race to sign the enterprising winger according to reports.

Despite having two years left on his present contract, the 22-year-old’s future in the Netherlands remains uncertain ahead of the upcoming season.

He scored 18 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions last season for Ajax Amsterdam and played for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup where he scored two crucial goals and set up another.

It remains unknown if Kudus Mohammed will leave the Dutch giants this summer despite the multiple interests.