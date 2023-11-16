Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic, has picked the number one position on the ballot sheet ahead of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) primaries.

This was after a successful vetting and balloting process for the election set for December 2, 2023.

Dozens of sympathisers trooped to the constituency office to offer him massive support.

Speaking to the media, Baba Tauffic famed The Adentan Home Boy reiterated his readiness to continue serving his people with diligence and commitment.

He noted that, his constituents deserve a leader who will understand their needs and translate them into policy interventions.

Baba Tauffic expressed his gratitude to the people for their unwavering support and love. He pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that his constituents feel the impact of his leadership.

He expressed optimism of a resounding victory, stating he will pull all onboard his campaign to ensure victory.

“Number one indicates that you are a leader for there is none above the first position. It also means you are already in the lead and it symbolises oneness which is unity. Having picked one, I am a symbol of unity, the only person who can bring the constituency together.

“I believe with unity we can work hard to win back the Adentan seat from NDC , It is clear that I am the person God has chosen to lead Adentan constituency,” he said.

