Hiplife musician Abrewa Nana has bemoaned unnecessary comparisons made among Ghanaian musicians.

Speaking at a press soirée organized by the Ghana Music Awards USA on Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Soho Restaurant in Accra, she said instead of people merely comparing musicians, they should rather think about what lessons to glean from the comparison.

“When we started, the industry wasn’t like the way it is now but I am happy for the growth. One thing I would like to say is that I am proud to be a Ghanaian, and anywhere I go I try to sell Ghana, so we should rather compete within ourselves, love each other and let the unity be strong.

We have had enough of the comparisons. We will compare but at the end of the day what are we learning about comparing anyway? I feel it is dragging us behind, you know. We have beautiful artistes in Ghana,” she said.

She, therefore, called on the industry to promote Ghanaian music.

Abrewa Nana said the only way to project Ghanaian music is to give it more prominence over songs from other countries.

“The industry should rather promote Ghanaian music; 80% of Ghanaian music, 20% of mixed songs will be better.

She raised challenges faced by Ghanaians musicians in promoting music in their own country.

“You take a Beyoncé music and play; and the other music and play, all these people don’t come to you when they have new songs. But the industry makes it difficult for someone like me to say I have released a song. Do I have to go to Kumasi to do promotion – Takoradi, Sunyani, Tamale? You know, so it makes it a bit difficult,” she added.

Abrewa Nana is famed for her ragga style during the vibrant days of hiplife. She is known for songs such as ‘Esisi Me So’, ‘Wa Rushi Crushi’, ‘Odo Filla’, and ‘Who I Be’, among others.

