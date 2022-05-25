Rapper Black Sherif has stated the expectations of fans will not pressurise him into releasing hit songs after hit songs, despite the overwhelming success of his recent chart-topping Kwaku the Traveller.

A little over a month since releasing Kwaku The Traveller, it has over 9 million views on Youtube and topped a lot of charts as well as garnered over 75 million streams.

In addition to performing at the 3Music Awards and Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Black Sherif has also been booked for a lot of shows in the coming months.

He is expected to share a stage with Chris Brown, Meghan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid on July 3 at The Afro Nation Concert.

With all these achievements, some musicians will feel pressured to stay relevant but speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz recently, Black Sherif said there is no pressure on him.

“There is zero pressure on me. I enjoy exploring my reality through the stories I preach through music while studying the game to perfect my craft. When you love what you do, you do it with ease. I release songs whenever I want and it is always fire when I drop a song,” he said.

Some musicians are not able to stay relevant after a year or two but Black Sherif said he intends to stay for a long time.

“Black Sherif is a brand for all. My fans are the foundation for this brand and the onus is on me to work hard to put out great music to entertain everyone who loves my music. As earlier mentioned, this is just the beginning. We will bear witness to a beautiful musical journey.”

“Music is what gives me joy and I will never lose sight of my first love. I give my all to the music and I believe that is the reflection in the feedback I get from the fans and music lovers across the globe.”

According to him, his first priority as an artiste is to make music and that is exactly what he is solely focused on now.

Talking about all the controversies and criticism surrounding him, Black Sherif said that he has left his lawyers to deal with the legal issues.

READ ALSO:

“In the industry where I find myself, criticisms are a huge part of the culture and I believe the constructive ones help shape the industry. I have learnt to accommodate varying opinions and choose the ones that are in line with my growth” he added.

Black Sherif rose to prominence and generated a national conversation with his sermons — First Sermon and Second Sermon respectively — attracting the attention of Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.