Photos of popular rapper, Black Sherif hanging out with business mogul, Sam Jonah and a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Alhassan has warmed hearts on social media.

The young musician known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong was spotted at the Achimota Golf Park with these prominent personalities.

In the photos, the musician rocked a white cap on a Lacoste with his trousers and sneakers to fit the occasion.

He beamed with smiles in photos with Sam Jonah and media personality, Abeiku Santana.

Another photo showed Black Sherif with former IGP, Mohammed Alhassan with Santana on the side.

The photos have attracted massive praises for the rapper who over the last few months has earned the love of many with his songs.

Fans and followers have described the hangout as a step in the right direction.

Abeiku Sanata shared photos of the meeting on his Instagram page