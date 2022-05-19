Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni is satisfied with the results his contract for sale documentary has yielded.

The investigation revealed that a company known as Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), owned by a former Public Procurement Authority (PPA) boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei was getting government contracts through restricted tendering and selling those contracts to others for profit.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Mr Awumi said he is happy the expose’ has not been left to die like others in the past.

“I want to commend the authorities for the swift response on this case. President Akufo-Addo within two days suspended him [Adjenim Boateng] after the investigation and sacked him after CHRAJ’s recommendation.

“I believe some of us wouldn’t have had problems with Akufo-Addo if he had handled all corruption cases in the past this way. There are some that we have done that didn’t travel this far though there was enough evidence for the state to have gotten a conviction,” he said.

His comment comes on the back of 17 corruption-related charges slapped on him by the Special Prosecutor.

The embattled CEO has been charged with eight counts of using public office for profit and nine counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

He was also found guilty of conflict of interest by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Meanwhile, Mr Adjei is expected to make his first court appearance on May 25, 2022.

Play the audio above: