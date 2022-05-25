The launch of the ninth edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium, Press Centre on Friday, May 27th 2022.

The special guest of honour for the programme is the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif with Mr Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of GNPC as the guest of honour.

This year, the events to be competed are under 15, under 18 and seniors over 18 both male and female.

The winners from each region will converge at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in September to find out who, amongst the regional winners, becomes Ghana’s fastest human for the year.

Dignitaries who have been present at the launching of Ghana Fastest Human over the years include the sitting Vice President in 2013, the late VP Amisa Arthur, then ex-President Jerry Rawlings in 2015, and President Akufo Addo in 2017 and Vice President Dr Baumia in 2019.

The competitions begin at the Tamale Alhaji Aliu Mahama Stadium on 4th June, Kumasi Paa Joe Stadium on 9th July, Cape Coast on 20th August and 24th September for the grand finale at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human which began in 2013 is aimed at producing a sprinter of world-class standard who will win an Olympic medal in 100 metres for Ghana.

Reks Brobbey, an Olympian who founded the programme is happy with the performance of Ghanaian sprinters who have participated in the competition and are excelling like Ben Azamati, Joe Paul Amoah, Emmanuel Yeboah and Sarfo Ansah who represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Azamati is the current Ghana 100 metres record holder after running 9.86 seconds.

Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, GCB Bank, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync, Wrenco, Moringa King, Indomie, Global Media Alliance and others.