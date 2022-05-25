Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence’s son, King Alfie, has been spotted in an interesting video on social media.

Alfie was seen sending shoutouts to some Ghanaian music stars.

In the video shared on Vivian Jill’s Instagram page, the five-year-old boy shouted the name of award-winning rapper Sarkodie during an interaction with his mother who was filming their chat.

Not long after mentioning Sarkodie’s name, Alfie’s mother asked him who again he wanted to mention.

He then went on to mention the names of other music stars like Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, and Shatta Wale.

READ ALSO:

One interesting thing to note in the video is the accent with which Alfie spoke. He mentioned the names with a thick accent which could be mistaken for that of a foreigner.

Sharing the video, Vivian Jill Lawrence indicated that, her son was sending greetings to the four artistes.

“Greetings from the King to @sarkodie @patapaa_amisty @kuamieugene and @shattawalenima ,” she wrote.