Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, recently chalked a new age.

Born in 1983, she attained the age of 38 on September 11, 2021.

In celebration, the actress took to social media to share to warm many hearts with stunning photos of herself.

The photos wowed many fans and followers of the actress who took to the comment section to wish her well on such a special day.

After the celebration on social media, she had a private birthday bash on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

For the first time, her father made an appearance on social media as he attends the party to celebrate with his daughter.

Also gracing the occasion were some of her siblings.

Pictures below: