Ghanaians will be shocked when I reveal secrets in our industry – King Promise

Singer King Promise says Ghanaians and music lovers as a whole will be shocked to the core when he begins to unfold secrets in the Ghana Music Industry.

According to him, he is waiting for the perfect opportunity with an ace interviewer to spill what he has known so far since he made a debut in the music scene.

Ghana music & our music industry… a lot to say lol… One day me & Delay or someone dope are gonna have an in-depth convo. Some will like me and some won’t after …[SIC]

Taking to Twitter to register his assertions, King Promise further said sound engineer Killbeatz also had deep insights he would love to share concerning Ghana’s music industry but it will have to be the right time.

The day Killbeatz will grant an interview talking about our industry will be a day to remember forever. I await that day lol [SIC], he said.

