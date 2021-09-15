Researcher and International Consultant, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has cautioned Europeans against imposing the rights of homosexuals on Ghanaians.

He cited an instance where he wanted to physically assault former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Ban Ki-moon for advocating for the rights of homosexuals at a forum designed to address food insecurity in Africa.

He also observed that he was incensed over the decision of the American embassy to hoist the flag of homosexuals in the midst of a massive campaign in Ghana.

He also challenged Europeans to champion the rights of homosexuals in the Arabian countries if they believe in rights.

He made these remarks while speaking at an event to mark UN International Day of Democracy themed: The role of state actors and civil societies in consolidating democracy, human rights and peace.

Dr Antwi-Danso further argued that African leaders lack the appreciation of democracy.

To him, democracy on the continent is like sweet cake being enjoyed by a few who contribute nothing to it.

Listen to Dr Antwi-Danso in the audio attached: