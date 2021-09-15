A 45-year-old man, Abeiku Essel, has been found dead in his room at Anaafo Estate, a suburb of Mankessim in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region.

In an interview with Adom News, the Assemblymember of the area, Cephas Arthur, said the body had decomposed at the time of discovery.

Though it is unclear how long Mr Essel laid in the room, Mr Arthur believed he was there for almost three days due to the stench that filled the atmosphere.

He explained the deceased is a known drunkard, hence he is suspected to have drunk alcohol without taking in food, leading to his death.

The deceased is said to have not been seen for four days but the residents thought he might have travelled or visited his friends outside the town.

However, a bad odour began to emanate from his room and they alerted the assemblyman, who broke the door on Tuesday evening to find the lifeless body.

ALSO READ:

The deceased has since been buried while police have begun investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Mfantsiman Municipality Environmental Health Officer confirmed the deceased was known for having a penchant for excessive intake of alcohol.

He disclosed that the deceased was admitted to the Mankessim Catholic Hospital some time back for taking in excessive alcohol which nearly caused his death.