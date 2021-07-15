Atimpoku in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region has been thrown into a state of shock after residents retrieved the body of a 51-year-old man, Osman Nafiri from the Volta River.

The deceased went missing last Sunday with worried family and residents embarking on endless search.

But their hope of finding him alive was dashed when a body, believed to be his, was found floating Tuesday evening.

A team, made up of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), police and Environmental Health officials, moved to the area on Wednesday where the body was later retrieved.

NADMO Director for the district, David Sosu, told Adom News the body was sent to Atua Government Hospital for coroner’s report.

They later went through the necessary court processes.

The body has since been released to his family for burial on religious and other grounds.

Osman Nafiri left behind a wife and two children.

READ ALSO: