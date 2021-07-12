The death of a two-year-old at Obuasi Zongo in the Ashanti Region has thrown the community into a state of mourning.

The deceased, identified as MMa Ayisha, according to reports, went missing on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after she went to the mosque with her mother to pray.

Her father, Abdul Karim, narrated all attempts by her mother to find her after the prayers proved futile, causing them to embark on a search for her.

The incident was later reported to the police but she was found dead in a gutter on Friday night, a few meters away from their house.

Meanwhile, her disgruntled father suspects his daughter was murdered and dumped in the gutter.