Social commentator and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, says veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, is the opposite of what has long been propagated about him.

According to him, the Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper is a ‘liar’.

“This man has lied to a whole nation for over 40 years,” A Plus wrote on Facebook.

His outburst follows some comments made by Mr Baako regarding a viral warning letter issued to activist Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly called Macho Kaaka by the Ejura Police days before he was murdered.

Contributing to a discussion on the Ejura killing inquiry on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme last Saturday, Mr Baako argued that the police did not issue any such warning notice to Kaaka.

According to him, the viral warning letter was “fake”.

“…That warning letter was fake, completely fake. See, is this the police letterhead? Do they use the Coat of Arms? Police have a different symbol that they use, the police cannot use this, their letterhead does not contain this, this is a lie, take it from me,” he argued.

“I checked with the Director-General of CID, I sent this to him to authenticate it for me and he came back and said, it was fake. And in fact, I even said something which I don’t think they’ve done, that they should encourage the Ashanti Regional Police Command to issue a disclaimer,” he added.

However, host of Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’, Randy Abbey, who was also a guest on the show, interjected the claims made by Mr Baako, saying the police admitted to issuing the controversial warning letter when they appeared before the Three-Member Committee probing the case.

Mr Baako later retracted and apologised for misinforming the public.

Watch the conversion in the video below: