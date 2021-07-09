A seven-member committee has been set up to investigate the Makola fire incident which occurred on July 5, 2021.

The committee will consist of representatives from the Ghana Police, the Electricity Company of Ghana, the National Disaster Management Organisation, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Water Company, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, disclosed this in a media briefing on Friday, July 9, 2021.

He explained the committee is within a week expected to assess the extent of damage and the integrity of the structure.

“They will assess the integrity of the structure and whether it is fit to be there or has to be pulled down but as of now, we will not allow any human activity around the building,” he said.

The fire on Monday morning ravaged portions of a three-storey building; destroying valuables running into millions of Ghana cedis.

Witnesses blamed the late arrival of fire officers dispatched to the venue, a situation, the AMA boss explained was due to the unavailability of water.