Fire has destroyed some cosmetic shops near the White Chapel building at Makola in Accra.

The cause of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, is yet to be known but no casualty was recorded.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) dispatched six fire engines to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other shops.

In a statement, GNFS said accessibility to the affected shops was a challenge due to hardcore burglar proofing.

The electricity power supply in the area was isolated to enhance rigorous firefighting and prevent the possible risk of electrocution of firefighters.

It took firefighters a little over an hour to douse the fire which destroyed several highly combustible cosmetic products.