Traders have been thrown into despair as fire ravages the shopping mall behind the GCB Bank at Kantamanto in Accra.

The cause of the Monday morning fire is yet to be known.

A thick cloud of smoke can be seen emanating from one of the buildings in the market area of Makola.

The fire which reportedly started from a single shop has spread to both the top and base floors of the three-storey structure.

Goods and properties running into several thousands of cedis are believed to have been burnt in the flames.

Fire officers have been called in to fight the inferno.

More soon…

