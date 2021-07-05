One of last Tuesday’s Ejura shootings surviving victims has lost his right leg after surgical amputation at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Awal Misbawu, 16, is one of six persons who fell victim to shots fired by a military reinforcement during a mini protest in the Ashanti regional town.

Two people died less than 20 minutes after the incident due to the severity of their injuries, while four others sustained serious injuries.

Two others were discharged after medical treatment at Ejura Government Hospital, while the remaining were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Misbawu was initially referred to the Saint John of God Hospital at Dua Nkwanta on Wednesday but after examination, doctors referred him to KATH last Thursday.

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching advised that Misbawu’s right leg be amputated.

On Saturday, Awal had his right leg amputated and is still undergoing treatment at the facility.

Misbawu’s family has expressed disappointment at the incident.

His mother, Salamatu Mohammed, has said her son was only conducting his usual “Pragyia” business when he was hit by the bullet from the trigger-happy soldiers.

She has, therefore, called on the Committee set up to investigate the matter to ensure that justice is served.

Another victim of the gunshots is still on admission at the Hospital.

Louis Ayikpe, 19, had wounds on his stomach for which he has undergone surgery.

His aunt says Louis was not part of the protesters.

“He was somewhere passing water when the bullet caught him unaware,” Rita Sefa Amponsah said.

Rita said life has been difficult since he was transferred to the Hospital.

“He has not eaten since. It is only today that the doctor asked us to give him water,” she narrated.

Member of Parliament for Ejura, Mohammed Bawa Braimah, has visited the two victims.

He donated an undisclosed amount of money to the families of the victims.

Mr Braimah said the government cannot let the culprits go unpunished.

The MP wants the government to absorb the medical bills of the victims and compensate them.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, a social activist died after an alleged attack.

Ibrahim Mohammed, known as Kaaka, had a severe head injury and was referred to KATH from the Ejura Government Hospital.

Mr Mohammed died on Monday, June 28, 2021, while on admission.

His demise angered the youth of Ejura who protested on major streets in the town after his burial.

Military personnel deployed to the scene of the protest shot six persons, resulting in the instant death of two.