The Ghana Police Service has said goodbye to four Commissioners of Police (COPs) as they proceed on retirement upon attaining the age of 60.

These were officers who retired between February and 12th July, 2021.

Mounted Squadron on a display at the pull-out parade

The Commissioners are COP Mr George Tuffuor whose last duty post was Director-General/Finance; COP Mr Kwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Police Commander; COP Mr Samuel Monney, Director-General/Technical and COP Mr Kwaku Boadu-Peprah, Director-General/National Operations.

COP Mr. Kwasi Mensah Duku
Police Band leading the pull-out parade

Each of these Commissioners served Ghana as a police officer for over 30 years with unblemished record.

Parade Commander reporting to COP Mr. Kwasi Mensah Duku.

They were honoured at ceremonies held in Accra and Kumasi on 8th and 9th July 2021 respectively.

COP Mr. Samuel Monney saluting the officers for the colourful event

Some officers, including the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, who were at the ceremony, adorned the retirees with medals of honour.

IGP. Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh decorating COP Mr. Kwaku Boadu-Peprah with a medal.

IGP Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh decorates COP Mr. Kwaku Boadu-Peprah with a medal.
COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah decorates COP Mr. Samuel Monney with a medal.





