One of the Members of Parliament (MP) sponsoring the anti-LGBTQI+ bill is still at sea as to why people think the bill will criminalise homosexuality.

Sam Nettey George maintained that all the bill is seeking to do is to “promote proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values.”

He said legislators sponsoring the bill are only offering protection and support to the vulnerable and economically disadvantaged for victims of homosexuality.

The Ningo Prampram MP disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

He stated unequivocally that, nowhere in the bill does it seek to infringe on the fundamental human rights of LGBTQI+ practitioners.

“We have established clearly that homosexuality is not a human right but a sexual preference so we are not bound to respect someone’s sexual preference,” he noted.

Mr George said the MPs championing the bill are “just a drop in the ocean” because they have the backing of well-meaning Ghanaians.

Play attached audio for more: