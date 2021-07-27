The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported two more deaths in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Service’s latest update, the total number of deaths is now 823.

As of July 23, the new and actives cases recorded were 435 and 4,521 respectively. The country’s active cases have seen a surge since July 9. The active cases as of then stood at 2,314.

Some 26 of the active cases reported are said to be severe while 15 others are in critical condition.

The Kotoka International Airport has also reported 2,165 Covid-19 confirmed cases. However, 1,933 returnees, who tested positive for the virus, have recovered, hence have been discharged.

So far, 102,103 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since the first case recorded in March 2020. Out of this figure, 96,759 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

A total of 1,271,393 persons have been vaccinated as of July 14. Out of this figure, 865,422 have received just the first dose.

The Ghana Health Service has been able to fully inoculate 405,971 persons.

Data from the 16 regions reveal that Greater Accra remains the largest hotspot for contracting the virus. Although 55,580 cases have been reported, 53,063 residents have recovered.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo, during his address to the nation on Sunday, July 25, admonished the general public to strictly adhere to all safety protocols to ensure the country attains zero active cases.

He also revealed that government is procuring some 18,478,670 vaccines through the COVAX facility, African Medicine Supply Platform and other bodies to enable it to realise its herd immunity goal.