Former Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has admitted that government has not lived up to the expectations of Ghanaians.

According to the NPP stalwart, the party must be bold enough to admit that its actions and inactions are partly blamable for the current economic challenges of the country.

Nana Obiri Boahen made this admission on Thursday when he was speaking on Accra-based Peace FM.

Even though the former deputy General Secretary admits the challenges of the NPP’s administration, he insists that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not an option when it comes to the development of the nation.

“We have not lived up to expectations but don’t compare the NDC to us. Because, in 2016, the expectation, the anxiety, the willingness of Ghanaians who trooped to the polling stations; we have indeed done well but we haven’t met everything Ghanaians want,” Nana Obiri Boahen admitted.

He further scolded the government for blaming almost everything on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia/Ukraine war and asked them to tell Ghanaians the truth.

“Please, you can’t do that. You are dealing with Ghanaians; you are dealing with Ghanaians! When something doesn’t go well, you say it,” he admonished.

