A former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen is rallying support for the party’s flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December 7 general election.

According to him, regardless of political affiliations, Ghanaians should vote massively for Dr. Bawumia.

The NPP man is convinced the Vice President is the only candidate who can transform Ghana.

Mr. Boahen lamented Ghana’s status as a poor country despite its abundant natural resources, attributing this to a lack of priority on the part of leadership.

He stressed that, Dr. Bawumia has the requisite qualities to implement policies essential for uplifting the nation from poverty.

His plea to Ghanaians transcended party lines, urging everyone to cast their vote for Dr. Bawumia.

He stressed the importance of recognizing the potential for positive change under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

“Please, my brothers and my sisters, everybody listening to me, whether you support the NDC or NPP, vote for Dr. Bawumia. Don’t say that you would not get anything if you go and vote. Vote for Dr. Bawumia.