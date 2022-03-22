Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has endorsed Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia as flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

According to him, Bawumia is a type of candidate who can help them achieve the break the eight mantra.

Obiri Boahen, speaking on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda, did not emphatically declare his support but pointed at Dr Bawumia as his preferred candidate.

“The party has not allowed campaigns at the moment but my candidate is from Walewale, he is a Mamprusi. He is a nice gentleman and always in spectacle.

“He was once the governor of the Bank of Ghana, he has a young beautiful wife and he is currently the Vice President of Ghana,” he spoke highly of him.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the chaos that has characterized the party’s polling station elections in parts of the country.

He said the injustice meted out to some individuals during and after the polling station elections could affect their hopes to retain power and his agenda thwarted.

“Now that all party members are chanting break the eight, break the eight, how can we achieve this agenda with this internal strife? But, you see, I am bringing a candidate who will ensure our party continues to rule Ghana,” he said.



