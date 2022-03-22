The Asokwa Magistrate Court in Kumasi has granted bail to 13 members of the New Patriotic Party to the tune of ¢15,000 apiece with two sureties.

One member did not appear in court because he was not served with a writ.

The accused persons allegedly besieged the Subin party office of the NPP on May 8, in protest against what they deemed unfair disqualification in the election of polling station executives.

On March 8, 2022, some aggrieved NPP supporters accused the Subin MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi, of circumventing electoral rules to favour himself and his supporters.

But the police say it was unlawful for the aspiring polling station delegates to close down the party’s constituency office on their own accord.

Therefore, the 14 members of the party were sued at the Asokwa magistrate court.

They were charged with conspiracy and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace contrary to Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi said the accused persons should not have taken the law into their own hands to cause mayhem and confusion.

He said the police will prevent such unlawful conduct in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, anybody who takes the law into their hands shall be prosecuted by the state.

The suspects will reappear in court on April 11, 2022.