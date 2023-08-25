Former Tourism Minister, Catherine Afeku has reiterated that former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) best shot at breaking the eight.

Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem show, she stated that the governing party can win tremendously only with Mr. Kyerematen as the presidential candidate because he meets all the criteria.

“It is part of party tradition to honour those who have served and have been loyal. It’s a norm, not a law. The NPP practices apprenticeship and rewards loyalty. There is no hate in the party, politics is about numbers, not sentiments. Don’t be sentimental, emotional, or hate each other. If you say servitude does not mean someone should be handed a position, it will deter people from serving she said”.

She added that “we have always chosen people from our stronghold. It’s politics, you pick a candidate from the stronghold to amass the numbers. You pick someone with the potency to maximize the votes to win presidency.”

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Gwira Ajomoro constituency described Mr. Kyerematen as a consistent, marketable, capable, loyal, unifier and household name who can clinch power for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

