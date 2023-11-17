A 40-year-old man has reportedly been found dead in the Densu River.

The incident happened at at Torgahkope in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Unit Committee Member for Domeabra, Joseph Akrashie, he received a distress phone call informing him of a suspected murder.

The caller reported that, an individual had been killed and thrown into the Densu River.

When he rushed to the scene, Akrashie, along with others, they found the lifeless body submerged in the river.

He said they were unable to recognise the deceased due to the decomposing state of the body.

Mr. Akrashie said they called police from Danchira who managed to retrieve the body from the river.