

Late American rapper 2Pac’s biological father Billy Garland spoke about why he believes the U.S. government was involved in his son’s death.

Garland sat down with Delray Richardson for The Art of Dialogue to discuss 2Pac’s murder in 1996, saying it was arranged by the government and that the rapper was being followed by the feds when he was in Las Vegas, where he died.

In the clip, Garland starts touching on 2Pac and Orlando Anderson’s fight, which took place in the lobby of the MGM Grand after the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon match—also the night that 2Pac was killed.

“He never should have done that,” Garland said of the physical altercation.

Garland says he knew that Anderson’s uncle Duane “Keefe D” Davis confessed to the government that he was there when Anderson allegedly shot and killed 2Pac.

But Garland believes that the government is really to blame for his son’s death since Keefe was given a deal.

“Well, I think the key question there is the government,” Garland said. “The government gave him the deal. [2Pac] was being tailed by the government on the night of his assassination. He was being tailed by the government [at] Quad Studio—that’s a known fact. So I don’t know this guy Keefe, I don’t know. Maybe he had to say that to get out of some issue, I don’t know.”

“I just know it looked like a setup to me. Somebody told this guy to stand there with the Death Row thing and it pursued to what we had, but I don’t think [Orlando Anderson] had anything to do with the death of my son. … Not at all.”

In a separate clip from Garland’s conversation with The Art of Dialogue released last week, he revealed how he reacted when first hearing his late son’s 1995 track “Dear Mama.”

“At first, I was upset,” Garland said. “Because I’m trying to see you. But then it hit me. For one, I ain’t dead and so you really didn’t know me. Because if you would have known me, you would have known that I wasn’t dead. So I knew there that someone had lied to him from that point. So later on when I found out that someone did lie to him, that song made perfectly good sense. I understood it totally.”

