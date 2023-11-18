Madagascar coach, Romuald Rakotondrabe, says his team could not tame Majeed Ashimeru when he was brought on for the Black Stars in Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The Anderlecht midfielder who was introduced in the second half brought some energy as the Black Stars hard-fought to record a win in their opener of the Mundial qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars struggled in the first half and were dominated by the Barea.

Speaking after the game, the Madagascar coach was full of praise for the impact of the the 26-year-old made in the game.

“We had the better chances and we hit the bar. But that is football; we missed our chance, and they scored theirs. I take responsibility because I am the coach. I take the blame for what happened,” Romuald Rakotondrabe said.

“In the first 45 minutes, we were able to challenge Ghana. In the second half, he brought Majeed Ashimeru, and that changed everything. I told the boys to stop him because he brought energy. We tried and tried but it did not work” he added.

Inaki Williams scored a 95th-minute winner for Ghana to kick off their Group I games on a winning start.

The Black Stars will play Comoros on Tuesday in their second qualifier in Moroni to end the November international break.

