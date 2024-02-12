The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akyem North Constituency, Andy Appiah Kubi has said breaking the eight-year governance cycle is his top priority.

As an immediate measure, he has called for all hands on deck for a resounding victory in the December elections.

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, emphasized that breaking the eight-year cycle is their foremost goal in the constituency, rather than pursuing independence.

Mr. Appiah Kubi made these remarks at his Thanksgiving service after winning the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Some aspirants who also came to the thanksgiving ceremony spoke to Adom News and pledged their support to help the MP and flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to break the eight-year cycle.