The Volta Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Woanya, has urged media houses in the region to create an equal platform for all political parties in the buildup to the 2024 election.

Mr Woanya made the call during a media engagement in Ho, adding it will help promote peace and stability.

The session sought to bridge the gap between the party and media practitioners, addressing concerns about how some media houses treat the NPP in the region.

The Chairman noted it was also to serve as a crucial step toward creating a level playing field for all political parties to promote their agenda.

