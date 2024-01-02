The Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama appears to be leading in terms of social media reception compared to Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This comes ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in which the duo are considered frontrunners so far.

This information comes from IMANI Africa’s Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election (PULSE).

According to the Periodic Social Media Sentiment Analysis Report published in December 2023, more Ghanaians on social media express favorable opinions about Mahama compared to Dr. Bawumia.

The study revealed that only 9.74% of posts mentioning Dr. Bawumia or the NPP were positive.

In contrast, about 20% of social media posts mentioning John Mahama and the NDC were positive.

IMANI highlighted that the number of posts mentioning the NPP and Dr. Bawumia was four times higher than those mentioning the NDC and Mahama.