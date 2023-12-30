The founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has told the Electoral Commission (EC) to properly manage the electoral processes to avoid any errors in the 2024 general elections.

In a statement on social media, Franklin Cudjoe cited instances from the recently-held District Level elections stating that, these technical challenges should not be repeated in the 2024 elections.

He added that “Ghana must ensure our Electoral Commission gets it right without the haphazard and in some instances, as in the infamous case of SALL, complete high-handed and near banditry tactics carefully deployed 24 hours to the elections in alienating a whole lot of Ghanaians in the vote without any official remedy, nearly four years on.”

“The recent bungling of district-level elections by the EC must not be repeated in 2024,” he said.

The IMANI boss also believes that the Electoral Commission is “complicit” in the unfortunate demise of the seven Ghanaian voters during the 2020 election.

“I still think Ghana’s EC is complicit in the needless deaths of 7 Ghanaian voters in 2020. Even sadder is the complete disregard by the security agencies, the National Security Ministry and the President on this grave matter,” he added.

Kumawu MP fetes over 1,500 people at Christmas party

Some people call our helpline and masturbate – Fire Service