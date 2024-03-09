The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has asked Ghanaians to elect him over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.2024 election: ‘Choose a former experienced driver over a careless driver’s mate’ – Mahama to Ghanaians

As a former President and Vice President, Mr Mahama believes he is in a better position to lead Ghana compared to Dr Bawumia, who has likened his role to that of a driver’s mate.

Addressing the party faithful in the Upper West as part of his Building Ghana tour, Mr Mahama expressed confidence he will perform better than Dr Bawumia, who he described as a careless driver’s mate.

“The opportunity has come for us to rescue our nation from the incompetence and inept clueless administration of Nana Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate. And so, on 7th December the driver is going and if the driver hasn’t been able to drive all these seven years he hasn’t driven properly, we are not going to hand over the car of Ghana to the driver’s mate.

“If even the driver could not drive well how much less the driver’s mate. If you have a car and the driver didn’t drive well and so you are taking your car back, will you give it to your former experienced driver or you will give it to the careless driver’s mate? I will give it to the former experienced driver. I won’t give it to the driver’s mate,” he declared.

He added that together with his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, they are poised to steer the country towards recovery come December 7, 2024.

