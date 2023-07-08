The Black Satellites of Ghana have been held to a 1-1 draw against Niger in their opener of the 2023 WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana locked horns with Niger in a crucial Group A encounter at the Stade Champroux in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

Following a very good start to the game, the Ghana U20 team managed to score to take the lead before halftime.

Heart of Lions youngster, Mustapha Yakubu snatched the opener for the Black Satellites with a stunning free-kick on the 20th minute of the game.

However, Niger got their breakthrough with a 95th-minute equalizer to end the match in a one-all draw.

Earlier, Burkina Faso inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the host nation, Ivory Coast, courtesy of a strike from Zakaria Tinta which sends the Burkinabes on top of Group B.

Ghana will face Burkina Faso in their second Group A game on Monday, July 10 before they square off with Ivory Coast on July 13.