As the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is underway, actor and politician John Dumelo has shown his support for the students at Ayawaso West constituency by distributing Maths sets to the candidates.

Yesterday marked the beginning of the distribution, where Mr Dumelo personally visited various communities in the constituency to hand out the essential educational tools.

The initiative aimed to assist the candidates in their preparation for the Maths paper and provide them with the necessary resources to excel in their examinations.

During the distribution, Dumelo not only gave out Maths sets but also took the opportunity to inspire and motivate the young students.

He encouraged them to “work hard, dream big, and think outside the box”.

Dumelo’s involvement in the distribution of Maths sets comes as part of his commitment to improving education and empowering the youth in his constituency.

In addition to the Maths set distribution, Dumelo has also been actively involved in other community development projects, including infrastructure improvements, youth empowerment programs, and initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and job opportunities for the residents.