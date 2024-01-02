Three local players have been included in Ghana’s final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was confirmed by head coach of the team, Chris Hughton on Monday morning after he announced his final 27-man squad for the tournament.

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, who has dominated the Ghana Premier League with his impressive performance has been named in the squad.

Medeama SC duo, Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu have also been included in the final squad.

Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu

Sowah and Hamidu were pivotal for the Ghana Premier League side last season as they played a crucial role in winning the Premier League title.

They both made their debut for the Black Stars against Liberia in an international friendly at the Bab Yara Stadium.

The pair are expected to join the team on January 2 in Kumasi where they will officially open camp.

The Black Stars as part of their preparations will take on Namibia in an international friendly game on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars are however expected to leave for Ivory Coast on January 10.

Meanwhile, Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.