Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey has described his inclusion in the Black Stars’ final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign as an honour.

The 26-year-old is one of the three local players who were named in Ghana’s squad for the tournament in Ivory Coast which is nine days away.

Lamptey in an interview after making the final squad said he feels fulfilled and honoured.

“It’s an honour to be called to the Black Stars- and it feels good. I am very happy,” he told the club website.

“Growing up, it was in mind that I wanted to especially play for the Black Stars and for me to be included in the 27-man squad, it’s an honour and am very happy,” he added.

The other two local players are Medeama SC duo Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamid.

The Black Stars are in Kumasi where they are preparing for the tournament. The team is expected to depart on January 10 after a friendly clash with Namibia on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana, who are seeking to end its 42-year AFCON trophy drought have been paired Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group B at the 34th edition of the AFCON.