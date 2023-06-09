The final round of games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will be played this weekend at the various stadia.

The games will be played simultaneously at the eight venues on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will host relegation-threatened Hearts of Oak.

Defending champions, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will welcome Dreams FC.

Second-placed Bechem United will travel to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park to play Aduana Stars at Dormaa.

Elsewhere, league leaders, Medeama SC will host Tamale City at Akoon Park.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United (RTU) will welcome relegated King Faisal.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium will host FC Samartex 1996.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars will host Accra Lions.

Great Olympics at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope will tackle Nsoatreman FC.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, relegated Kotoku Royals will welcome relegation-threatened Karela United.

Full Fixtures: