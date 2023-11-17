Two women have been nabbed at a known ‘wee’ base in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The duo, identified as Esther Blessing, 26 and Abena Rose, 31, were part of 16 suspects, including 14 males that were arrested during a police swoop.

The Ashanti Regional Police Anti Robbery Unit embarked on the operation at Asafo, Mayanka, Amakom, Sokoban Krofrom and Konkoli, all within Kumasi.

The successful operation, which was carried out on November 14, 2023, at 4:pm, was meant to flush out illicit narcotic drug peddlers and users in Kumasi.

A police report identified the 14 male suspects as Felix Nyamekye, 33, Rashid Mohammed, 44, Mohammed Yasir, 35, Kofi Afriyie, 31 and Opoku Agyemang, 34.

The rest are Gideon Ofori, 23, Pascal Erahh, 23, Jeff Boakye, 20, Jeremiah Asare, 27, David Boakye Ansah, 28, Masaud Abdul Karim, 25 and Marfo Yaw, 37.

Also in police grips following the highly successful swoop included Abena Rose, 31, Kwasi Sarpong, 35, and Kwadwo Peprah, 23.

The report disclosed that, “Quantities of suspected cannabis and wraps of powdery substances were retrieved from them,” adding that investigations were ongoing.

Suspects, the police document disclosed, would be thoroughly screened and those found connected to the exhibits would be processed for court.

