The city of Kumasi was filled with infectious energy on Saturday morning as hundreds gathered for the Luv FM/Telecel Fitness Walk.

The event, organised by Luv FM and Telecel Ghana, aimed to encourage health and wellness among residents of the bustling metropolis and its environs.

Participants set out early from the Kumasi City Mall, brimming with excitement and determination.

Among them were families, friends, corporate teams, and individuals who shared the common goal of improving their overall fitness levels and enjoying the beautiful weather.

The walk started from the Kumasi City Mall through to Nhyieso and Adum. The participants then descended to Asafo, Amakom through the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and back to the Mall.

The nine-kilometer walk lived up to expectations with activities that included aerobics and health screening.

As they walked through picturesque streets, each step taken by the energetic crowd seemed like a testament to their resilience and passion for self-improvement.

“I am so excited to be here once again. This is my fourth time joining the walk and I am so excited. Luv FM has done incredibly well for putting this together in this time of economic stress” a participant said.

At every turn, there was laughter, camaraderie, and encouragement, proving once again why this event had become so cherished by the listeners of Luv FM.

“When it comes to health walks in Kumasi, I will say that Luv FM stands tall in organizing it. I was here some months ago and I am here again with my family to enjoy the walk” an excited participant told Joynews.

Meanwhile, headline sponsor, Telecel Ghana, is seeking to connect with its customers through the health walk.

Executive Head of the Ashanti and Bono Telecel, Kwaku Aseidu told JoyNews how it intends to reach out to customers.

“As a brand that wants to associate itself with success, we thought it wise to headline this event, especially after our rebranding to outdoor ourselves to our customers”.

With another successful Fitness Walk now complete, plans for the subsequent edition began swirling in the minds of attendees who are already looking forward to continuing their fitness journey.

“I can’t wait to be here next time with my family after such a wonderful walk today. Luv FM should continue with this event and even make it bigger in the coming years” a participant added.