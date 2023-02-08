Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has reiterated there is no bad blood between her and colleague Jackie Appiah.

The two have appeared to some Ghanaians not to be on good terms after Yvonne revealed in May 2022 that Jackie did not avail herself for a movie she wanted to cast her for.

According to her, Miss Appiah was even meant to feature in her Netflix movie, Fix Us but she was unavailable.

But setting the records straight on Ahosepe Adom TV Badwam show, she revealed it has been a long while since she saw her colleague.

She explained she [Yvonne] is someone who minds her business and only talks about Jackie during interviews.

“Sometimes you go for an interview and they ask certain questions about her but I am not the kind of person who will avoid those questions.

“Since I came into the industry, there have been things and stories I can’t tell without mentioning names like Majid, Jackie, and Okoro. I have no problem with her but I’m sure when she goes for interviews, they don’t ask about me that is why she doesn’t talk about me,” she said.

Miss Nelson in an interview in 2022 revealed she and Jackie were not friends who will call each other or hang out.

She, however, acknowledged Jackie is a celebrity and so far as the work is concerned, she is a very wonderful lady.