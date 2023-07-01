Moving around the country, engaging and talking, it appears internal apathy within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) rank and file, is the biggest threat to breaking the eight.

Many voters, including elected officers of the political parties, appreciate the need to vote to continue democracy. But they are increasingly questioning whether they are getting value for voting. The now infamous phrase is “me nya wie”, literally, I have not profited personally for voting.

So, though voting is essentially about who receives the privilege of leadership, that privilege is more and more being built on the conviction of who is best to deliver economic opportunity and social expansion?

Hence the million cedi question of “what’s in it for my vote?” If that is not answered well, then the voter, even if an elected officer of a party, may very well not bother to vote again.

How do we cure this? Alan Kyerematen believes it’s by energising the NPP through public activities that will test the organisational skills of the rank and file, create campaign style fanfare by bringing delegates out into the open and letting the public have a feel and sight of the party preparing to select a flagbearer.

That is why the Alan Kyerematen for President (A4P) Campaign 2024, is embarking on the journey of meeting delegates in clusters of constituencies in public durbars.

Some say it’s a risk because some delegates may feel slighted by being asked to travel when they are kingmakers.

However, the bigger risk is in not stepping out to reaffirm that as a delegate, you are ready to be seen in public to be battle ready.

That you are prepared to sharpen yourself on the altar of public opinion and show the world that you believe that “Together, We Will Win”.

Alan’s risk includes taking on the enormous logistical task of bringing six to ten thousand delegates together daily for several days.

Notwithstanding the weather, Alan expects party officers to enthusiastically move the process forward.

Electoral area coordinators are to get involved, organize transportation, and bring polling station executives from different constituencies together.

Not only will they be coming to meet Alan. They will also be meeting each other, sharing stories and strategies and generally peer reviewing their chances of electoral success in 2024.

Aduru Ghana So! Aduru Adwuma So! Aduru Mpuntuo So! Aduru NPP So! Aduru Alan So! Aduru Me Ne Wo So!

Together, We Will Win. Let’s get together and do it for each other, for the good of NPP.

Let’s shine our electoral corner, wherever we are.