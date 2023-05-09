Former Trade Minister, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has endorsed the candidature of former president Mahama in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

The one-time NDC flagbearer hopeful has called on party delegates to ensure Mr Mahama’s overwhelming victory in the election slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In a statement, the NDC stalwart said Mr Mahama’s political experience makes him the best person to lead the country out of its current economic mess.

He further called on the NDC leadership to adopt new and radical economic measures that would help to change the current situation.

“The current worsening economic circumstances of our country under the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration demands that individuals and groups such as the NDC adopt new and radical economic measures that would help to dramatically change the current sad global narrative of Ghana. Among many other elements of change, Ghana needs urgent and speedy rebranding, along with an IMF bailout.

“The hope in the message of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ has been swallowed up by the dark and brackish waters of our Galamsey Waterloo, the monumental tourist attraction of a National Cathedral, ‘Large Hole in the Ground’, and the flights of luxurious fancy and expensive Imperial-style jetting at the Presidency,” portions of the statement read.

Click here to read the full statement:

ALSO READ: