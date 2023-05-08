After months of campaigning and numerous political activities, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) election to determine their presidential and parliamentary candidates for 2024 is here.

The primaries, barring any changes, are expected to take place in 275 constituencies across the country.

Former President John Mahama is facing stiff competition from former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu in the presidential primary.

Former Kumasi Mayor and aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, Kojo Bonsu

Four people initially picked forms to contest the position but during vetting, one of them, Ernest Korbeah, withdrew from the race to throw his support behind Mr Mahama.

If Mr Mahama wins in the election scheduled for May 13, 2023, it will be his fourth time contesting the general election on the ticket of the NDC including 2012 when he was acclaimed as the party’s candidate.

The former president, despite the competition, has, however, been tipped by many as the flagbearer to lead the party.

Aside from the presidential primary, some constituencies have also come out as hotspots to look out for in the election.

They include Asawase where former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, is seeking re-election, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Adentan, Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Amenfi Central and Ningo- Prampram, among others.

Already, there have been some issues and agitations among delegates over the disqualification of some aspirants and attempts to clear persons who don’t qualify.

Stay with Adomonline.com for all stories and updates before, during and after the elections on Saturday.