Former Ghana striker, Augustine Ahinful, has advised the technical team of the Black Stars to reconsider the role of Inaki Williams in order to get the best out of him.

After playing nine times for the Black Stars, the Atletico Bilbao striker is yet to find the back of the net for the senior national since his nationality switch to the West African country last year June despite his exploit in La Liga.

This has led to questions about his suitability as Ghana’s primary striker, especially given the other striking options available to Coach Chris Hughton.

However, over the weekend, Williams was on the scoresheet for his club upon his return from international duties as Bilbao recorded a 3-0 win against Cadiz at the Estadio San Mames.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Ahinful suggested that if the technical handlers could find a more suitable role for the Span-born player, similar to the roles he played for Athletic Bilbao, he would be a success in the Black Stars.

“The handlers of the national team should identify a proper position to play him because his club does not play him as a centre forward,” he said.

He was of the view that Williams did not receive the right services in the national team whenever he was deployed as a centre forward and wondered why the striker operated effectively from the flanks in his club but would be used as a lead striker in the national team without success.

Having personally observed Williams’ performance against Cadiz last Saturday, Ahinful firmly believes that the national team has not been utilising the striker correctly to optimise his goal-scoring prowess.

“I wish Coach Chris Hughton had watched Inaki yesterday. Most of the time he plays from the right, or when his brother, Nico, is playing, they interchange positions from left to right,” he added.

Ahinful also added that Inaki is not getting the needed services from Black Stars teammates.

“He is not receiving the necessary services in the Black Stars. I believe he is being played out of position because in Bilbao he plays from the flanks. He has never been the centre person to strike so the coach should identify where he can play and fit him,” Ahinful concluded.

Inaki Williams who also featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Black Stars has so far scored twice for Bilbao in the ongoing season.

