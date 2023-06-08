Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has denied claims that Inaki Williams lacks dedication.

His statement comes after the 29-year-old pulled out of Black Stars squad for the matchday five games against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Explaining his decision in a social media post, Williams revealed that he has been playing through pains and will want to excuse himself from the squad.

The news of his absence had some football fans questioning the loyalty of the Athletic Bilbao striker.

However, Henry Asante Twum says Inaki Williams had provided the Black Stars medical team with the player’s medical papers, and his request to sit out for the qualifiers was granted by the GFA.

“The coaches were hoping to have him for the match because it was just one game. It is never true [that he is not committed]. We shouldn’t dwell on those things. Inaki played in Kumasi, so why wouldn’t he [want to] go to Madagascar? If there was no proof that he is injured then you can think that way and fabricate this to smear him,” Asante Twum told Peace FM.

“But Athletic Club’s medical team sent a report to our medical team, led by Dr Pambo, reports of scans and all the treatment they have given the player during the last six, seven matches of the season. He was playing with injury so our medical team is fully aware of the situation and we, together, took the decision,” he added.

Ghana will go into the match as leaders of Group E with eight points. The Black Stars will open camp on June 12 in Accra before flying to Madagascar for the game on June 18.

